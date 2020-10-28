The Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors approved the request for $818,025 to build a new Racquet Center. Dave Miser, Major Capital Projects Committee, presented the Racquet Center project and a purchase request to the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors at the Oct. 22 meeting.
Miser said the rebuild is the first project of the Racquet Center undertaken by the major capital projects committee.
“It’s been a challenge. We’ve been at it for 15 months,” he said. “It’s taken a long time to get where we are today.”
The project calls for the demolition of the current facility starting in November followed by a complete rebuild.
“When we first started, we said, ‘Hey, let’s get this facility all on one level instead of having multiple levels that we currently have… to fit their needs at the best possible price.”
The vision of the Major Capital Projects Committee, the Racquet Committee and William Taylor, FGCC Director of Racquet Sports, was to create a coherent and up-to-date facility that would serve the racquet community well. The $818,025 price tag includes the cost of construction, as well as the furnishings for the new building.
The new building that will extend the entire width of the indoor tennis courts.
