Beginning on Sept. 6, The Center’s indoor pool will be closed for approximately two weeks for maintenance.
Meanwhile, other pool options will be available.
Fairfield Glade Community Club is installing energy-saving LED lights and performing other general pool maintenance while the indoor pool is closed.
It will reopen sooner if the work is completed in less time.
The Club has decided to extend the outdoor pool season a little longer this year. That makes it the perfect time to close The Center pool for maintenance while providing alternate swimming options for residents and guests.
Extended outdoor pool hours are:
Druid Hills Family Pool. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Sept. 6-16
Dorchester Adult Only Pool. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily Sept. 6-30
St. George Marina and Dartmoor Marina also have sandy beaches for swimming. Typically the weather is still very mild in September for outdoor swimming.
With fall coming, it’s a great time to be outside, whether in the pool or putting at Creekwood Mini-Golf.
From Sept. 6-30, hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Starting on Oct. 1, Creekwood Mini-Golf hours of operation are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31.
The Creekwood Mini-Golf cabana will be open to pick up supplies in September and October.
Fairfield Glade residents and visitors are asked to keep in mind that the outdoor amenities remain open weather permitting.
