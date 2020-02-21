Theresa Maddox, Facility Administer of Cumberland House, happily accepted a check from Pam Edwards and Lanie Wall, co-Presidents of the Fairfield Glade Hospice Auxiliary, during the Dec. 16, meeting. This “wish” presentation for $2,833.47 was added to another $1,000 donation for a total of $3,833.47.
Before the Auxiliary’s fall Fashion Faire event, the staff at Cumberland House were asked if there was something they “wished for” that current funds did not cover. That “wish” came to life. The FG Auxiliary placed “wish” envelopes on the tables at the Fashion Faire event, serving in style. “Wish” funds were for the express purpose of purchasing 3 new beds and a leather lift chair—definitely a wish for caregivers and patients.
Until recently, Cumberland House had only one electric bed. A believe it or not moment, the beds were manually adjustable! New beds allow both nurses and patients to have better control over comfort. The lift chair is to replace one that was no longer serviceable. An electric lift chair raises to an upright position allowing the patient to rise with much less effort on both the caregiver and the patient.
Thank you, amazing donors, for giving generously beyond your ticket cost to ensure comfort for the patient and less stress on caregivers. Thank you for continuing to support Cumberland House, not only with your donations but also your concern for others. If you have a heart for serving, the Auxiliary has a place for you! You will be hearing from us in mid-February regarding our 2020 events to continue our support of Cumberland House. We look forward to many of you joining us on this amazing journey to help with end-of-life support and care.
