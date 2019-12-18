The 31st Annual Hospice Holiday Ball hosted by the Fairfield Glade Hospice Auxiliary was held on Sunday, Dec. 8th at Druid Hills Country Club. Auxiliary members and their husbands transformed the club into a beautiful and festive scene which will be enjoyed by all guests at Legends for the entire month of December.
In the lobby, a special memorial tree is decorated with doves and white ornaments to symbolize the compassionate care of Hospice of Cumberland County. More trees and glittering decorations of silver, gold and red are also sparkling throughout the rooms. A spectacular display in the breezeway features the creative touch of auxiliary member Jean Crouch.
Holiday Ball Co-Chairs Pam Edwards and Sherry Koch would like to thank everyone who attended, decorated or donated to the auxiliary’s biggest fundraising event of the year! Both the live auction and the silent auction inspired a lot of bidding for a wide variety of beautiful gift baskets, unique items and gift certificates. Guests enjoyed a fabulous gourmet dinner featuring a delicious melt-in-your-mouth filet mignon with rosemary demi-glaze skillfully prepared by Chef James Lawson. The Bill Sleeter Trio from Nashville provided upbeat music for dancing and the guests’ listening enjoyment.
The Auxiliary thanks their generous donors who participated with items for our auctions. Donations were received from Jim Petty, Katie Smith, Susan Pew of Art & Frame Shop, Crouch Investment Group, Inc., Lou & Barbara Reinthaler, Cece Trachy, Pat Stellick, Pam Edwards, Lanie Wall, Julie Schenk, Sherry Koch, Fairfield Glade Community Club, PGA Director of Golf Jeff Houston, PGA Professionals Jeremy Jones, Jack Sixkiller, Rag Jones, Grant Goodwin, Corey Wade, Mark Hickey and Cody King, Fairfield Glade Racquet Center’s William Taylor and Dylan Nelson, Good Times Wine Spirits & Brew, Brenda Wright of Above & Beyond Salon, Cindy & Jim Marentette, Jane Seward, Ellen Claus, Karen Williams, Nature’s Way Massage Center for Massage Therapy, Cherry Landrus, Dartmoor Marina, Fortes Restaurant on the Square, St. George Marina, Fairfield Glade Beauty Shop, Linda Eckert, Salli Lemke, Peavine Wine & Spirits, Cumberland County Playhouse, Tom Landry, Jo Templin, Kay Moyer, Linda Coulter, Mike Hood, Teresa Maddox, Tom Byrne, Illene Padavic, Cherie Trapp, GerriAnne Mason, Linda Frazier, Bill Hahn, Barbara Perry, Julie Oswald, Alice Hodge, Pam Hall, Good Samaritan Society, Lisa Williams, Kathy’s K-9 Services and Collage Gift Shop.
Donations from merchants outside of Cumberland County included VECustomers Share Foundation, Grey Gables Bed ‘n Breakfast Inn/Rugby, Tennessee Aquarium, Bob's Liquor & Wine/Knoxville, Nashville Symphony Orchestra, Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, Frist Center for the Visual Arts/Nashville, Bryan Symphony, Ober Gatlinburg, Dollywood, Lost Sea Adventure, Water into Wine Bistro and Titanic Museum/Pigeon Forge.
The benefit event could not be successful without all these generous donors!
Cumberland County residents will benefit greatly from the Fairfield Glade Hospice Auxiliary’s 31st Annual Hospice Holiday Ball. The funds raised will benefit Hospice of Cumberland County, the only non-profit hospice organization in our local area. Cumberland House, the six-bed residential hospice facility, provides comprehensive physical, emotional and spiritual care for individuals and families promoting the highest quality of living during life-limiting illness and bereavement. Besides hospice care in the home, Cumberland House fills a very special need in our community. The Fairfield Glade Hospice Auxiliary is grateful to be able to donate funds to continue the hospice mission and thanks everyone who so generously supported Hospice of Cumberland County!
A special word of appreciation is due to our valued partners in the media, specifically, the editors at the Glade Sun/Crossville Chronicle. Thank you for keeping our community informed which has contributed to our successful fundraising efforts for Hospice of Cumberland County.
