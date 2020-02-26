The first meeting of 2020 will be held on Monday, March 2, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Sheehan Hall, 7503 Peavine Rd. A brief social time will begin at 2:30 p.m., and the meeting will be called to order at 3 p.m.
This is the perfect time for members old and new to join us as the auxiliary plan the events for 2020. The auxiliary encourages their members to extend an invitation to neighbors and friends to learn about the auxiliary and how they might help serve in support of Cumberland House. If you are interested in being a guest or bringing a guest, please contact Membership Co-Chairmen Kathy Sapko at 931-248-2984 or Barbara Perry at 561-308-0190. They will be happy to have a name tag and welcome packet ready for you.
Spring is always a time of rebirth, and that has never been more true for the auxiliary. Fairfield Glade Hospice Auxiliary will vote to change their name to Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary at the March 2 meeting. Their hope and mission is to better exemplify our cause and to welcome women from all of Cumberland County to join our efforts to raise funds for Cumberland House. A membership drive to attract women from Crossville and beyond will begin in the months ahead.
The events for this year promise to be fun and profitable. The upcoming events for the spring include a Hospice Walkathon and the Annual Benefit Golf Tournament for Hospice of Cumberland County. In the summer, the auxiliary will host a Masquerade Jewelry Sale, a Country Western Dance, 50s & 60s Party, the Annual Benefit Golf Tournament for Hospice of Cumberland County, and, in June, the iconic Celebration of Life Butterfly Release, which is a remembrance for the loved ones who live on in our hearts.
Fall will showcase our Fashion Faire and Bowling Tournament at Plateau Lanes. The fall/winter season will once again include the Fabulous Fashion Faire 2020, the Pre-Thanksgiving Bake Sale, and the 31st Annual Hospice Holiday Ball.
For those who are new to the area and not familiar with our organization, all monies raised by Fairfield Glade Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary are used to support the ongoing operation of Cumberland House.
Cumberland House is a 6-bed, end-of-life facility that accommodates all persons without consideration of their ability to pay. Please join us in support of this worthy cause. There are opportunities for everyone!
