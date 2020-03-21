The excitement was evident as Lanie Wall and Pam Edwards, co-Presidents of the Fairfield Glade Hospice Auxiliary, presented Cumberland County Hospice Board President Norm Torrey and Hospice of Cumberland Director Ginny Dyer, a $52,000 check. This check represented the proceeds from several events held by the Auxiliary during the 2019 year. The Auxiliary began the year assisting at the Hospice Board of Cumberland County Golf Outing and journeying forward by leading several events. In May they hosted a "Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend Tea" in the Good Samaritan dining room. Next was the Memorial Butterfly Release downtown where butterflies flitted and floated in the light breeze. These events were followed by the Masquerade Jewelry Sale where everything was $5. October brought the sold-out Fashion Faire "Serving in Style." November followed with the also sold-out Holiday Bake Sale. Lastly, was the beautiful 31st Annual Holiday Ball in December.
Their semi-annual county-wide mailing was one of their largest fundraisers of 2019. This mailing brings thousands of dollars from those who have been touched by Hospice in ways many of us cannot imagine. Checks arrived from families & friends who have seen or heard about Hospice in action from in-home visits, counseling and Cumberland House stays. Checks came from Cumberland County residents who may just know about the power of Hospice care from friends or relatives who have experienced hospice facilities far and wide. The love and care of Hospice workers is not just for the patients– a listening ear, a warm hug, a heartfelt prayer, a squeeze of the hand– they touch our friends and families in so many ways during bittersweet and hurting times.
Cumberland County residents, thank you for every event you attended, check you wrote, the encouragement you gave, the patient you visited, the grieving family you held—FG Hospice Auxiliary appreciates every one of you. They also want to share a special thank you to Good Samaritan for sponsoring both their 2019 Tea and 2019 Fashion Faire. Another big thank you goes to their media partners and editors at the Glade Sun and Crossville Chronicle as well as other area publishers. Without you, the Auxiliary would not be nearly as successful. The Auxiliary feels blessed to be part of the Cumberland County community where people truly care about people.
