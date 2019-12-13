As the cold days of December fall upon us, the Fairfield Glade Hospice Auxiliary is planning a great new year of special events.
To welcome the winter season, they are extending an invitation to new guests as well as auxiliary members to their Dec. 16 meeting at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7503 Peavine Rd. A brief social time will begin at 2:30 p.m., and the meeting will be called to order by 3 p.m. The social time gives everyone a time to share memories, meet other residents, neighbors and especially make new friends.
Giving and sharing one’s talents not only helps the auxiliary group but fulfills their own personal needs. If new to the area and want to see one of the friendliest, active organizations around, please consider joining them.
The auxiliary is comprised of many talented ladies who give whole-heartily, which in turn enriches the growing community. Their most recent event was their annual bake sale.
They are so thankful for all the wonderful hospice bakers and workers who helped make the holiday bake sale such a big success. They sold every item before closing time. Also, thanks to all the husbands who helped set up and tear down the event. Abundant thanks to the neighbors and friends who came to visit them at the Village Green Mall and purchase our home-baked goods.
If curious about hospice, come and check them out and consider becoming part of a growing team. The December meeting is a perfect time to attend as they will be discussing and planning for the new year.
They encourage members to extend an invitation to neighbors and friends to learn about the auxiliary and ways they might help serve in support of the Cumberland House.
If interested in being a guest or bringing a friend, please contact Kathy Sapko at 931-248-2984 or Barbara Perry at 561-308-0190. As the membership co-chairmen, they will be happy to have a name tag and welcome packet ready upon arrival.
