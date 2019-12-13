Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.