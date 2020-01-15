The routes are becoming much larger every year, and the crew can collect trash more efficiently and with less litter when all of the trash is in bags. Therefore, trash bags are required, even if using a can.
If you use a trash can, trash can size bags (the 13-gallon bags are OK) should be used instead of small grocery bags. This way, the trash won’t get wet and increase the weight if the can doesn’t have a lid, trash won’t stick to the bottom of the can and trash won’t blow away when being placed in the truck.
Please limit the bag’s weight to no more than 40 pounds and have the trash out by the road before 8 a.m. on pickup day (Please keep the can and/or bag off the roadway).
Those of you who have neighbors close by may want to discuss setting your trash out together near one driveway. Thank you.
For further information regarding sanitation, please go to the FGCC website; under Public Works click on Community Maintenance, then Sanitation and under this, click on Frequently Asked Questions.
We encourage you to consider recycling more of your trash by taking recyclable materials (i.e., paper, cardboard, cans, No. 1 and No. 2 plastics and glass) to the County Convenience Center next to Leisure Kraft on Peavine Rd. Glass is the only item that needs to be separated from the rest of the items.
By doing this, we can reduce the amount of trash we have to take to the county transfer station, which will save us money over time. Since the county generates revenue from these materials it also helps keep our property taxes lower.
Additionally, less trash is put into the landfill, which is good for the environment and saves the county money.
If our facilities are closed due to inclement weather, there will be no trash pickup that day. Your trash would not be picked up until the regular scheduled day the following week. If that is significantly inconvenient, you can take your trash and recyclables to the previously mentioned County Convenience Center.
