The Fairfield Glade Hikers will drive to Colditz Cove for an easy 1.5 mile loop hike Nov. 1. The loop features some rock shelters and a walk behind the beautiful 60-foot Northrop Falls. Upon completion, hikers will continue on to Rugby and hike the Rugby Loop Trail beside the Clear Fork River where it meets White Oak Creek. This approximately 2.2 mile hike is rated moderate due to some rocky areas and a few steep inclines. The Gentlemen's Swimming Hole, big boulders, high cliffs and rock houses are all a feast for the eyes.
Bring water and snacks for the trail, but since there is not an appropriate area for lunch on the trail hikers will lunch after the hike. If you prefer, the Harrow Road Cafe in Rugby is a nice place to eat. Also, on your own after the hike you have the option to continue the Rugby experience and learn of the Rugby history in the visitor's center. There is a history film to view and a tour of buildings. The cost is $6 per person and lasts about one hour. This is optional and not a part of the gas cost.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes and natural obstructions on the trails. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hikes so that you can keep up with the group. Wear good sturdy hiking boots and poles are recommended.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the four-way stop signs at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Car pools will be formed, information distributed and departure will be promptly at 8 a.m. Reimbursement for drivers for this hike is $4. Total travel distance one way is 55 miles. Return time to Fairfield Glade will depend on your choice of lunch option, but could be as early as 2:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome. For more information on the hike contact hike leader Bob Obohoski at 931-456-4282.
