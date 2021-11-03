On Friday, Nov. 5, the Fairfield Glade Hikers will travel to the Big South Fork National River and Recreational Area to hike a moderate plus 6-mile trail. This popular trail crosses many creeks as you hike along the west bank of the Big South Fork River. Then the trail ascends 400 feet to reach the Angel Falls Rapid Overlook. Pack snacks, lunch and water to enjoy on the trails. Hiking footwear and poles are always recommended when hiking on trails.
General guidelines for rating hikes are: easy rated hikes are up to five miles in length with elevation gains less than 1,000 feet; moderate hikes are five to eight miles with elevation gains less than 1,500 feet; and strenuous hikes are over eight miles with substantial elevation gains or rough terrain. All of these ratings are subjective and hikes are subject to change.
Anyone interested in hiking is invited and the hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Car pools will be formed and information about the hikes will be shared. Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8 a.m. Reimbursement for the drivers is $7, as the round trip distance is 68 miles. The expected return time to FG is approximately 3 p.m.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so that you can keep up with the group.
For more information, please call the hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339, or search the FFG Hiking Group website.
