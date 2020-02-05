The Feb. 19 Fairfield Glade Garden Club meeting will be All About Bats.
Chris Simpson, Region 3 biodiversity coordinator for Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, covers 24 counties. He holds a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fisheries science from Tennessee Technological University.
As Region 3 wildlife diversity coordinator, Simpson works with imperiled species, including bats that are threatened by white-nose syndrome.
He has served on the board of the Tennessee Bat Working Group and is involved Tennessee White-nose Syndrome Working Group.
In addition to discussing bats and white-nose syndrome, Simpson will give Garden Club members some tips on nuisance bats and bat houses.
The regular monthly meeting convenes at 9:30 a.m. in the Fairfield Glade Community Church large meeting room at 521 Snead Dr. Members and guests are welcome to arrive at 9 a.m. for premeeting refreshments and socializing.
The featured program will follow the usual business meeting and announcements.
Guests are welcome. More information is available from Garden Club President Kathy Spancake at kathy.spancake@gmail.com or 931-202-2980 — or visit www.time2meet.com/fggardenclub.
