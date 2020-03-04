Now through March 18, Fairfield Glade Garden Club is accepting applications for their Helena Schmidt Scholarships. Scholarships are available to graduating seniors of Cumberland County high schools who meet the following criteria:
• Student must be a resident of Cumberland County who has been accepted by a college or university with intent to receive a degree in an agricultural/horticultural field or one that relates to the food chain.
• Student must be a resident of Cumberland County who will pursue an agricultural/horticultural associate degree or other training certificate pertaining to the food web.
Examples would be agriculture and resource economics, ecology and evolutionary biology, large animal science, biochemistry and cellular and molecular biology, agricultural equipment systems management, Entomology and plant pathology, forestry, wildland recreation or wildlife and fisheries management.
Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High School guidance counselors have scholarship application packets. Students are encouraged to visit their guidance counselors and pick up an application today. Applications must be completed and returned to the guidance counselor office no later than Wednesday, March 18. Forms may also be downloaded on the Fairfield Glade Garden Club website at www.time2meet.com/fggardenclub/ and click on “2020 Scholarship Info.”
For more information or questions, contact Carol Sandburg with the scholarship committee at jcsandburg@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.