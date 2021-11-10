The Fairfield Glade Garden Club will again be holding the Lynch Creek Farm fundraiser to benefit the Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund which, in turn, benefits area high school seniors.
When the public orders live wreaths, garlands, centerpieces and small potted trees from Lynch Creek Farms through The Garden Club, its scholarship fund receives 15% of the purchase.
Here’s how it works:
Visit the Fairfield Glade Garden Club’s website at www.fggardenclub.com; click on “Fundraisers,” and then the “Lynch Creek Farms” link.
Once there, their brochure is available for browsing, and then continue to our site on the Lynch Creek Farms website.
Supporters must enter through the Fairfield Glade Garden Club’s site at Lynch Creek Farms, or the Scholarship Fund will not receive the 15%.
They can also go directly to the Garden Club site at Lynch Creek Farms by typing www.lynchcreekfundraising.com/c/268741 into their browser; they have found the right place when they see a picture of an iris and the Fairfield Glade Garden Club name.
Just follow through their pages as they come up and Happy shopping!
Note: Remember to allow at least one week for delivery, and be sure to fill in all the requested information. Once a purchase is paid for, the Garden Club Scholarship Fund will receive 15% of the purchase price.
These beautiful items can be ordered from anywhere and delivered to any state in the country.
The Garden Club asks for other to share this fundraiser with friends and family. It’s a wonderful way to stay in touch with people and help further the education of a Cumberland County student.
Thank you in advance for any purchases and for helping to spread the word!
Call Kathy at 931-202-2980 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.