Pickup routes will begin Nov. 11 (please don’t set bags along the roadside before this date) and will continue through Dec. 13. No leaves or sticks will be picked up after this date. Residents are requested to bag all their leaves (weight limit of 40 lbs.) and place in an area along the street side of the ditch. Also, they will be picking up small sticks (up to 24”) that are bundled.
As a reminder, burning of leaves, etc. is banned at Fairfield Glade. Leaves shall not be disposed of in any of the lakes.
If you prefer to haul off your leaves and brush, remember the leaf/brush compost area located on Drew Howard Rd. This area is for property owner’s use for leaves and brush only. Only contractors working for a member may use this leaf dump area. If violators are observed, please contact the Police Department at 484-3785 or the Public Works Department at 484-3780 as soon as possible.
