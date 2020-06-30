From the Election Committee:
The election for the Fairfield Glade Board of Directors opens on Aug. 10.
Who gets to vote? The vote is for property owners who own properties in the Fairfield Glade community and are “members in good standing.” That is, all dues and fines for that property are paid current as of July 17.
The vote is per property, and not per household member. The association dues are billed per property and do not vary whether one person or five people own or reside on the property.
If a member owns multiple lots and pays dues on each property, the member will be accorded one vote per property.
The votes for all investor and developer property owners are determined in the same manner: one vote per dues paying property.
Per the Covenants and Restrictions, raw land that has not yet been developed is not assessed for dues and, therefore, the developer does not cast any votes for those parcels.
Additionally, per the Covenants and Restrictions, the developer may forfeit voting rights on newly developed properties until such time as the properties are sold to a third party or are under contract. Currently, the developer is Fairfield Glade Homes (Tom Anderson). Wyndham Resorts is an investor. Investors are property owners who own 10 or more properties.
The timeshare owners vote through their timeshare association. There are eight timeshare associations; each selects a representative for voting purposes.
Good Samaritan Society properties are owned by the Evangelical Lutheran Society, and the Good Samaritan Society administrator will cast their votes.
The precise number of eligible voters by category will not be known until after July 17; a historical breakdown is provided. A subsequent article will address the mechanics of voting. More to come.
Breakdown of 2018 election eligible votes by membership type:
Homeowners had a total of 5,873 votes
Vacant lot owners had a total of 5,269 votes
Wyndham Resorts had 1,337 votes
Timeshare associations had a total of 487 votes
Other investors, including Good Samaritans, had a total of 238 votes
The developer had 14 votes
Make your vote heard by voting in 2020!
