The campaigning for the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors 2022 election is reaching its peak.
Hank Henning, Bruce Horn, and Karen Sharak have provided Club members with their qualifications and their perspectives on the Club through their bios, answers to questions posed by the election committee and answering member-driven questions during Candidates Night.
All of this information is available on the Club member website.
The candidates remain available to answer questions through contacts provided in their bios.
The polls are open for the election. Voting was initiated on Aug. 8 by distribution of paper ballots and emailed electronic ballots being sent to members by our voting service, Survey & Ballot Systems.
Voters must use either the web link provided in the email sent from our voting service or the provided paper ballot and preaddressed envelope to cast their votes and return their ballot to the voting service no later than Sept. 2.
To help prevent the email sent from the voting service from going to a member’s spam folder, it is recommended that members add noreply@directvote.net to their address books.
Each ballot provides detailed instructions for submitting the vote.
Paper ballots must be postmarked no later than Sept. 2.
The results of the election for the property owner director-at-large position will be announced at the annual membership meeting that starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 in The Center.
Now is the time. Take a few minutes cast your vote.
Thank you from the election committee.
