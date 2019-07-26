Fairfield Glade is one of the 30 communities awarded the Dog Park Dash Grant funded by the Boyd Foundation. Longtime animal advocates, Randy and Jenny Boyd founded The Boyd Foundation in 2018 to support animal welfare and youth education in Tennessee. The Tennessee Dog Park Dash is funded by The Boyd Foundation in an effort to fund building or enhancing dog parks in an effort to make Tennessee the most pet-friendly state.
“The state of Tennessee and our community are very fortunate to have people like Randy and Jenny [Boyd] who are as passionate about pets as we are,” said Jackie Meacham, president of Fairfield Glade Dog Park. “With their grant, we will be able to continue to improve or park to make it even better for our pets, pet owners and visitors. I’m extremely excited to see it all come together over the coming months.”
This year, Fairfield Glade Dog Park celebrates its 10th anniversary. Started by a group of volunteers, Fairfield Glade Dog Park began as a vision for pet owners to be able to bring their furry, four-legged friends and let them enjoy a safe space unleashed. This vision came to fruition in 2008 when Fairfield Glade Community Club donated the land to be utilized as a dog park. Volunteers then began organizing their fundraising efforts to build the park.
“We hold three to four fundraisers a year and work very hard to keep the dog park a place where people come to socialize and make friends,” Meacham added.
The Fairfield Glade Dog Park officially opened July 2009. Additions have been made over the past decade to include three separate areas for large dogs, small dogs and dogs that may need some special attention or socialization. There are also two large pavilions, running water and places for people and dog to sit and socialize.
Meacham said they began looking into applying for the Boyd Foundation Tennessee Dog Park Dash Grant over a year ago to see what the eligibility requirements were. Because Fairfield Glade Dog Park was not a nonprofit organization with 501(c)(3) tax status, the group did not qualify. They became a 501(c)(3) organization in the beginning of 2019.
“After that, we started working on getting the support from the community of Fairfield Glade and Cumberland County. We submitted our application, received letters of support from community leaders and started the social media campaign,” said Meacham.
Fairfield Glade Dog Park plans to make some improvements, such as upgrading the water system for year-round use, installing a watering system for the grounds and upgrading flooring and installing electricity in the pavilions.
“We also want to install some agility equipment for our dogs to play on,” Meacham mentioned. “This grant will allow us to make much-needed improvements that we have wanted for several years, but did not have the funds to accomplish.”
Fairfield Glade Dog Park is supervised and maintained solely by pet-loving volunteers and operate under the Fairfield Glade Dog Park board of directors.
“The Tennessee Dog Park Dash grant will help us continue to have a great place for the dogs to play,” Meacham said. “Our community is unique in that we have full-time residents, vacation guests and visiting families, along with the northern part of Cumberland County. We are happy to welcome everyone to our park!”
The full list of winning communities for the 2019 Tennessee Dog Park Dash $25,000 grants includes: East Tennessee– Baneberry, Clinton, Collegedale, Crossville (Fairfield Glade), Elizabethton, Etowah, Louisville, Madisonville, New Tazewell, Rhea County and Signal Mountain/ Walden; Middle Tennessee– Dickson, Fayetteville, LaVergne, Pulaski, Smithville, Springfield and Wartrace; West Tennessee– Bartlett, Gleason, Lake County, Memphis, Munford, Newbern, Paris, Selmer, Trenton and Ripley.
The grand-prize winners chosen were both from Middle Tennessee, Cookeville and Columbia. They were stated to have gone “above and beyond the requirements” and will receive $100,000 grants as the two “Most Dog-Friendly” cities in Tennessee.
“Jenny and I are amazed at the hard work and dedication of the people in our state to make life better for their pets and their neighbors. We are proud to support them in their work,” said Randy Boyd, founder of PetSafe and co-founder of The Boyd Foundation. “We are passionate about bringing people and pets together to create stronger communities, and we’ve found one of the best ways to do that is at a local dog park. We cannot wait to see how these communities use their grants to create local parks for Tennesseans and their pets to enjoy for decades to come.”
The 2020 Tennessee Dog Park Dash application period is expected to begin next spring when the Boyd Foundation will award another $1 million in grants. Interested communities are encouraged to visit dogparkdash.com to learn more.
