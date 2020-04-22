Fairfield Glade Status
Fortunately, as of the date of this release, we have received no confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case with regard to a Fairfield Glade resident from the Cumberland County Health Department.
Due to privacy concerns, HIPAA regulations and other applicable laws, we won’t receive any patient specific information.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s, Executive Order 23, which states that “all persons in Tennessee are required to STAY AT HOME, except for when engaging in Essential Activity or Essential Services” remains in place.
The Centers for Disease Control has issued new guidelines recommending that anyone who is out in public should wear a face covering to reduce the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Any gathering of individuals, inside or outside, in The Glade or elsewhere, for whatever well-intentioned purpose, is strongly discouraged and increases the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus and spreading it to others in our community.
We urge everyone to continue to stay home, unless leaving home is truly essential, under the Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order. Continue to practice proper social distancing, and adhere to CDC guidelines. If you have a medical emergency, always dial 911.
We can also reassure all of our residents, that our Police Department and our local emergency medical providers are responding to those in need and are taking necessary precautions to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which includes, among other things, protective equipment and professional sanitation of their gear, including their vehicles.
Cumberland County Testing Update
This is information that was recently shared by Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster regarding the availability of COVID-19 testing.
The Health Department does not require a doctor’s order to be tested. Even those assessed as having minimal risk can still be tested.
Any questions regarding COVID-19 can be answered by our local Health Department at 931-484-6196. They assess individuals and determine their level of risk of exposure and/or infection either by phone or during the drive-thru assessment/testing. They do not require a doctor's order at this time.
Primary care physician's offices can also perform the specimen collection, but it is recommended to call before you arrive. If you are assessed to be low or high risk, you can still be tested at this time. They will continue testing as long as they have supplies to do so.
The local Health Department is still doing drive through testing from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
We Are All in This Together
When we all entered into this coronavirus crisis, it was only natural that our thoughts and actions instinctively focused on ourselves and our families. We were all concentrating on what can I do, what actions can be taken to protect me and mine.
To some extent, each of us, in our own way, went through those survival behaviors to stock up and shut down.
Now, with the passage of some time, we have come to the realization that this coronavirus crisis is bigger than anyone of us, and although our shutting down has left us feeling alone due to distancing from one another, we know that we are all in this together, and together we will all get through this.
We have seen organizations step up to provide services for those who need assistance the most. We have seen individuals rally together to voluntarily provided emergency supplies for our first responders and our medical providers.
So now our anxiety levels are beginning to rise, we are eager to somehow get back to normal, whatever the new normal will be. This is our time to be strong and stay the course!
This will all be over soon, but for now we ask, please do your part, and stay apart.
We can all do this. It is not for you or me, or our families and friends, it is for all those who have been there for us.
We all say we appreciate the jobs that our first responders and health care workers are doing. Well, now is the time to show it. But let’s not forget that there are so many more who are making sure we are able to live our lives. There are the truck drivers who deliver our food, the grocery workers who stock the shelves, the pharmacy team who fills our prescriptions, all of our Community Club team members who are keeping the lights on in our community facilities, and then there are all the volunteers who have decided that they, too, can help and make a difference each in their own way.
Each of them are brave and courageous and are making sacrifices for each of us. So it is time for each of us to let your actions speak louder that your words. Do Your Part, Stay Apart!
Let’s all make good choices out there!
Link To: #TNStayApart Video https://youtu.be/Ehd8yOSEJDk
A Reminder From Our Chief
Fairfield Glade Police Chief Mike Williams recently circulated the following information that is extremely important for all Fairfield Glade residents to be aware of. We thought we should share it with all of you again.
Have you wondered what happened to all the scams and scammers? They are still there but much like the rest of us they are adapting the way they do business. Here are some things to look out for during these challenging times.
The IRS nor the Department of Treasury will call you and ask for your bank account information to deposit your stimulus check. If you receive this call, it is a scam. If you have not filed taxes and you qualify for the stimulus check they will mail it to you. Anyone asking for this type of information is a scammer.
The government does not want your information — they already have it.
Excited about finding a cure for this invisible enemy? Me too! However no one is soliciting money to do research.
These types of calls have already hit our state, and it is a matter of time before they reach our area code. There is no legitimate organization taking donations by phone for research.
If you receive a phone call or email, delete it. This is a scam!
Do not click on links in emails concerning information concerning the coronavirus. These links can download malware and dangerous spyware. If you are interested in information, make sure you go to trusted sites you know.
Those who believe they have been contacted with a potential scam should report the incident to local law enforcement or call National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721, with information about any fraud schemes, price gouging, or improper hoarding of medical supplies. This will not be tolerated!
Scammers never take a break. It is a true 24/7 operation. You can never be too careful, and if you have questions or concerns, please call us. There will always be those who want to take advantage of you, so don't trust anyone you don't know or any organization who is trying to convince you to give them your personal information. Stay healthy and safe! Do your part and continue to stay apart!
The Fairfield Glade Police Department COVID-19 hotline is 931-484-3900. We will assist our most vulnerable residents in getting essential items, if we can find them. We are still here and still working for you!
We all want to return to life and business as usual, as soon as possible and we have shared with you that we take the financial impact of our actions seriously.
We have applied for financial assistance under the federal government’s CARES Act and are actively reviewing all of the financial options open to us. We continue to re-evaluate our actions as this situation develops; however, we must continue to follow all the public health advisories, and will continue to act in the best interests of our community as a whole.
Do Your Part, Stay Apart.
Stay Strong. Stay Safe. Take Care of One Another.
FGCC Board of Directors and Senior Management Team (SMT)
COVID-19 links:
www.covenanthealth.com/coronavirus
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
Club's website: www.fairfieldglade.cc
