The Fairfield Glade Board of Directors adopted a resolution at the Aug. 22 board meeting to set aside 2 acres within Robin Hood Park for the site of the Veteran and First Responders Memorial.
The resolution states the acreage to the south of Robin Hood Park should view the lake and would be leased long-term to the Veterans and First Responders Memorial organization at $100 per year. The installation and construction of the memorial will be mutually agreed upon by Veterans and First Responders and the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors.
“This is an exciting project and we’re looking forward to doing it,” said Fairfield Glade Community Club President Steve Smith.
The Veterans and First Responders Memorial of Fairfield Glade is a charitable organization, that incorporated in December and received nonprofit status in May.
“It is exciting. This is a great opportunity for our community,” said Veterans and First Responders Memorial board member Phil Smith. “It is my understanding that Cumberland County itself has approximately 7,000 veterans, which is the highest percentage of veterans of any county in the state of Tennessee. A good percentage of these veterans live in Fairfield Glade. We all know them as our friends and neighbors, people that have volunteered in our community and served our country in many ways. We feel that this is an opportunity for the community to recognize them and to recognize the first responders who will be a part of this memorial.”
Veterans and First Responders Memorial of Fairfield Glade organization feels that building the memorial at Robin Hood Park will be a tremendous asset. Aside from planning the memorial itself, the Veterans and First Responders organization will be working on outreach, planning community events and asking for support.
“It’s going to be a place where visitors are going to notice our recognition of veterans and first responders. They are going to realize that this is a community that supports veterans and appreciates their service; not only their past service but their continued service,” Smith said. The organization will raise funds by selling memorial bricks to be included in the memorial design.
“Memorials are important,” Smith said. “This is one way we can express our appreciation to what these individuals have done for us.”
Smith pointed out that while the Veterans and First Responders organization is located in Fairfield Glade, they are working with other veteran organizations and groups throughout the county.
“We want this to be countywide,” Smith said.
Fairfield Board member Bruce Cox pointed out the original conceptual plan drawings for Robin Hood Park were made a few years ago and used in a presentation to ask Wyndham for a land donation to expand Robin Hood Park. They are now outdated as Wyndham has donated about 7 acres to add to Robin Hood Park and the Veteran and First Responder Memorial organization will be building the memorial.
“We need to update this conceptual plan in order to be able to present it to you all for discussion,” said Cox.
A purchase request for $600 was approved by the board to have new concept drawings include the Wyndham land donation and memorial in the drawings for phases I and II of the development of Robin Hood Park.
