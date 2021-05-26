Fairfield Glade Community Club is excited to announce the line-up of events planned for Memorial Day weekend. The Druid Hills Family Pool and Creekwood Mini Golf will re-open on Friday, May 28. Druid Hills Pool will be open daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and reservations are not required. Be sure to stop by Creekwood Mini Golf to check out the recently completed updates. Creekwood Mini golf is open daily 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
A Craft Show with over 40 vendors will be held at the Square on Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. On Saturday, the Craft Show will also include a Farmer’s Market and music provided by Don & Tommie on Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Special thanks to Cumberland Medical Center/Convenant Health for sponsoring the Craft Show.
On Monday at 9 a.m., please join us outside at The Center by the flagpole for a special Memorial Day Service with the Young Marines and Girl Scout Troop 2801.
The first Mirror Lake Blast concert kicks off on Monday evening at The Grove. Enjoy some great food at The Grove Pizza Truck and Lisa’s Kettlecorn. Beer and wine are also available for sale. Concessions are available at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 5:45 p.m. featuring Foxfire Newgrass Band. Bring your chairs and enjoy the concert at this beautiful new venue, The Grove. Special thank you to Dave Kirk Automotive for sponsoring all the Mirror Lake Blast concerts.
Make plans to get out and enjoy all the great events planned for Memorial Day weekend. You will see why in Fairfield Glade we say, “Now the fun begins.”
If you have any questions, please contact the Community Conference Center at 931-484-3722.
