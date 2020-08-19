Election ballots for members in good standing as of July 17 were emailed or mailed, based on the Community Club records, the week of Aug. 10.
In 'good standing' is defined as not being delinquent with respect to payment of assessments, fees and fines.
If the Community Club has your email address, a web link was sent from our voting service. If the Community Club does not have an email address, a manual ballot and pre-addressed envelope was mailed to you to cast your vote and return your ballot to the independent tabulating agency no later than Sept. 4.
For those members who own more than one property, the number of votes you cast will be based on the number of properties you own. For questions, please contact memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc.
There are four ways to inform yourself on the Fairfield Glade Board of Directors candidates.
All can be found at www.fairfieldglade.cc: View the recorded candidates forum; view the candidates’ bios along with what they believe to be the primary issues facing the community; view the candidates’ responses to eight important questions posed to them by the election committee; and contact them via their personal information in their bios.
