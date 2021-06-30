Time is running out to register for the 37th annual Fairfield Glade Member/Member Golf Tournament.
Information and the registration form are available at fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments.
As of June 12, there are already 164 teams signed up which leaves only 16 teams left available for sign up. Players must have registration in by July 17.
Players must have at least 10 valid scores entered into GHIN from 1-1 through 7-15. GHIN is used as a primary handicap source and the handicaps are used to flight players.
Space is limited to 360 entrants (180 teams).
The entry fee is $125 a person and includes two days of golf with carts, range balls, two continental breakfasts, two lunches, prize money and all players will receive a dozen golf balls and a gift from the Member-Member Committee.
Sponsors will also contribute drawing prizes, which all golfers will automatically be eligible to win.
The date of the tournament is Aug. 14-15. The two day men and women’s event is a two-person best ball format. Each player will play his or her own ball and record both scores. The lower score of the two partners will determine the team score. Flights will be determined in each division.
There will be a player’s Friday reception this year prior to the Saturday and Sunday golf rounds. The reception at the Community Center will be from 4-7 p.m. and will include finger food, drinks, prizes and a chance to meet the sponsors. All registered players are welcome and more information will be forthcoming as to how the player’s spouses can also attend the reception if they wish.
Individual players looking for a partner can fill out the entry form and submit with individual payment. Enter an “X” into partner information and the check will be held until a playing partner is found. Checks will be refunded to those who have not found a partner or if tournament organizers cannot find a partner.
The following are the participating sponsors:
Platinum — Action Heating & Cooling, Dave Kirk Automotive, First National Bank of TN, Peavine Wine & Liquor, Servpro of Cumberland, Morgan & White counties,
Gold — Atlas Homes TN, Benchmark Physical Therapy, Cherokee beverage, Cumberland Eye Care, Cumberland Medical Center, Food City, Zurich Homes
Silver — A-1 Auto Repair, Advanced Termite & Pest Control, Best Friends Veterinary, Better Homes & Gardens/GWIN Realty, Boyd Eye Care, Buckeye Medical Equipment, Clearview Closet & Blind, Crawford Family Chiropractic, Crossville Wholesale Carpet, Crye-Leike Brown Realty, Forte’s on the Square, Gernt Insurance, Golf Capital Learning Center, Good Samaritan Society, Hot Springs Spa, Jeff Woods Construction, JP Nscar, Mayberry’s Home Complete, Ivy J. Gardner, Esq., Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique, RW Baird, Tastykake/ Flowers Bakery, Time & Sue Tewalt, The Dogwalk Resort & Spa, Weichert Realty/The Webb Agency, Witt Financial Group
