Bird watching in winter is different. As you know, many birds migrate south for the winter. But remember, Dorothy, you are no longer in Kansas.
Tennessee is in the South. Here in our state, some birds leave for the winter, but others are only here when it is too cold up north.
Birds that you won’t see here in East Tennessee in the winter include house wrens, broad-winged hawks, whip-poor-wills, yellow- billed cuckoos, and a number of others.
Many of those spend the winter in Central or South America. It is not the cold that drives them south; it is the availability of food.
Just yesterday, I saw one of my favorite birds only here this time of year — a northern harrier. This large hawk, with a white marking at the base of its tail, cruises low over open fields in search of mice or other rodents.
Other birds here only in the winter are dark-eyed juncos, yellow-bellied sapsuckers, purple finches, and pine siskins.
Two of the cutest and smallest birds currently here now are ruby-crowned kinglets and golden-crowned kinglets.
And, of course, the sandhill cranes are here.
An hour away, the Hiwassee refuge held its festival last weekend, but now is an even better time to go. The birds are still there by the thousands, but the crowds of folks have migrated back to their homes.
Take binoculars, and visit the nearby Cherokee Removal Memorial Park. The combination is a great winter day trip.
If you want to gain a little knowledge about birds, I have three easy resources: a book, a website and an app for your phone.
An excellent basic book is the little green book, “Birds of Tennessee” by Stan Tekiela. The best thing about this book is that it only includes birds of Tennessee and is a good book to have.
Later, as you advance, you might want to consider “The Sibley Field Guide to Birds of Eastern North America.” It is the dog-eared, beat-up book that you will see in the back pocket of veteran bird watchers.
In my opinion, the best website about birds is Cornell University’s “All About Birds.”
Look up any bird and find beautiful photos, sounds, maps, nesting info and more. If I have a question about a specific bird, this is my first stop.
A friend of mine calls the “Merlin” app on her phone her favorite app of all time. I think she might be right.
This free app is also from Cornell University.
For me, the best part of the Merlin app is the feature that identifies birds by sound. Open the app, click on “sound ID,” then the microphone, and the app lists all the birds it hears at present.
Leave it open, and it keeps ticking them off as it hears more birds.
This app is unbelievable for folks with old ears and those who can’t remember bird songs.
Another difference this time of year is that robins and bluebirds are often in flocks of six or more.
Once the breeding season starts, they will pair off. For now, they are all just hanging out with friends.
Folks who have a camera in their bluebird nest box might notice bluebirds huddling together for warmth on especially cold nights or that Downey woodpeckers sometimes like to spend nights in a bluebird box.
A friend has a Downey woodpecker that arrives every night at about dusk, and leaves the following day at dawn.
If you are looking for an excellent bird book to read that is not all about descriptions and range maps, I have a suggestion for you.
The book is called Red-tails in Love by Marie Winn and centers around a pale colored male red-tailed hawk, given the name, “Pale Male” by birdwatchers.
Pale Male lived for nearly 28 years in Central Park in the middle of Manhattan. The book tells this remarkable true story that makes you want to visit New York City to follow the regular birdwatches in the park and experience the locations described in the book.
You can find “Red-Tails in Love” on Amazon for $17, but I found it at McKay’s Used Books in Knoxville for $1.50.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
