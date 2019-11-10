Fairfield Glade Hospice Auxiliary hosted “Serving in Style” Fashion Faire 2019 at the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center on Oct. 25, sponsored by Good Samaritans Society of Fairfield Glade.
The ladies of the auxiliary worked the runway wearing fashions and accessories from Soft Surroundings of Turkey Creek Mall in Knoxville, TN. Between fashion show sets, the auxiliary drew tickets for the gift basket winners.
A donation envelope was placed on each of the event tables to collect for Cumberland House Hospice’s wish list. Every year the FG Hospice Auxiliary asks the nurses and staff at Cumberland House Hospice to make a wish list of needs that would make their patients’ stay more comfortable or to needs that would assist the nursing staff in their duties of daily patient care.
This year, the staff asked for an electric adjustable bed and an electric lounge lift chair. The bed was asked for to begin replacing the manually operated units purchased when Cumberland House opened in 2010. The lounge lift chair on the list is to replace one that no longer functions. Each of the six rooms at Cumberland House Hospice has a lounge lift chair to add comfort and mobility for patients and their family members.
“We had an amazing response to this year’s Cumberland House Wish List,” said Lanie Wall, FG Hospice Auxiliary Co-President and Fashion Faire Chairperson. “Our generous members and guests donated $2,833 to be used to purchase two new electrically operated beds and a lift recliner for Cumberland House.”
The FG Hospice Auxiliary would like to express their deepest appreciation for all those who attended the 2019 Fashion Faire and for the outpouring of caring generosity to meet the needs of Cumberland House Hospice.
A special appreciation mention was made to “The Cookie Ladies,” Sharon Kirchner, Linda Eckert, Laura Dumaz, Connie Ortman, Jean Brey and Linda Frazier. These wonderful ladies volunteer to visit weekly for two months every year and put their love of baking to use in a unique way. They bake homemade cookies to serve the staff, families and patients of Cumberland House Hospice and make it more like “home” for everyone with the scent of freshly baked cookies in the oven.
Serve the best this Thanksgiving without having to bake! The FG Hospice Auxiliary’s Pre-Thanksgiving Bake Sale will be at Village Green Mall on Nov. 25. Get your tickets now for the 31st Annual Holiday Hospice Ball set for Dec. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.