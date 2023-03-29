Cumberland County High School senior Emily Farley has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club February Student of the Month.
Emily was selected by her school counselor Dawn Shaw to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions’ monthly program.
Then Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Farley Student of the Month, along with her corporate partner York & Sons Quarries.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions’ program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Farley will graduate summa cum laude with a perfect 4.0 GPA along with many other accolades.
Shaw said Farley has been one of the best counseling office assistants at CCHS.
Farley’s school activities include being a member of the soccer team, Reader Volunteers and Chick-fil-A Leader Academy.
Her other activities include being a member of Agape Community Fellowship.
Farley plans to attend Tennessee Tech University and major in chemical engineering.
She is another great example of a student who has an outstanding GPA and is involved in activities during her four years in high school.
York & Sons Quarries and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish Farley much success in her future goals.
Farley and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April with all of the Students of the Month.
The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
