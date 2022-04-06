Community members were surprised last week when they learned that after serving Fairfield Glade for seven years, Police Chief Michael Williams will resign his post effective April 30. He has been appointed to serve as Assistant Vice Chancellor/Chief of Police of Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology for the Tennessee Board of Regents.
“They’re actually in the process of developing a police force across the state for all 27 TCATs,” said Williams, “and I’ve been asked to come in and help build that newly-formed police force.”
One look at his résumé and it’s no wonder why they called him.
“He has a really interesting background,” said Executive Vice Chancellor Kim McCormick, in charge of External Affairs for the Tennessee Board of Regents, in a meeting. “He will come to us with a vast amount of experience, and we look forward to working with him.”
Williams served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years, reaching the rank of sergeant before beginning his law enforcement career as an officer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Cumberland County, and serving on the District 6 Strike Team and the Criminal Interdiction Team. He was promoted to sergeant with the THP, then was transferred to the newly formed Capital Protection Unit, in charge of security at the state’s Capital Plaza, the governor and legislators. He became police services director where he assisted in the startup of the Facility Protection Officer program for state facilities in 2014.
In 2015, he took the position of chief of public safety at Fairfield Glade. By 2017, under Williams’ leadership, FG Public Safety evolved into what McCormick described as “a full-blown police department,” and he became the first chief of Fairfield Glade Police Department.
Since then, Williams has overseen FGPD’s achievement of becoming an accredited law enforcement agency with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, only the 35th law enforcement agency to do so out of over 600 in Tennessee, as well as receiving accreditation from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation program, making FGPD only the 25th in the state to be dual accredited.
“I had experience in kind of starting police forces off the ground when I worked for the state and the state developed a new, private police force for Tennessee facility protection officers for some state buildings downtown in Nashville. So I helped start that program and helped with the legislation,” he continued. “Once I came to Fairfield Glade when I was hired, I presented the general manager and the board of directors with a vision of where this department could go. With a lot of support from the community, the board of directors, the general manager and, especially, the staff, we were able to transition into a police department for public safety.”
An e-blast from the Fairfield Glade Community Club senior management team announced Williams’ resignation to the community.
“It is with regret and great sadness that we announce that Michael Williams, Chief of Police, will be leaving FGCC … While we are sad to see him go, we are thankful for the contributions he has made and the lasting impact he has had on FGCC and the community,” the announcement read.
FGCC is currently seeking to fill the chief position. General Manager Bob Weber said if they are unable to find a new chief of police by April 30, he will determine who will be the interim chief based on input from Williams.
Among his many responsibilities as assistant vice chancellor, Williams will be responsible for public safety across the state at all TBR campuses, serving primarily as chief of police for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology campuses, and developing the TCAT police department. He will manage police, security and related services for the TCAT campuses, arrange law enforcement training, performance and maintenance, implement campus safety strategies, and support all TBR campus police to ensure the protection, investigation and enforcement. He will also coordinate all emergency management and preparedness functions, procedures and consistency across the statewide system.
Williams said, “As the world evolves, and the world changes and crime dynamics change, organizations adjust. They have to adjust because safety and security are paramount to everyone.”
He has mixed emotions about leaving FGPD but is excited for the opportunity to continue to build police forces, ensure the safety of the people he swore his oath to serve and leave his mark on the field of law enforcement.
“It’s a sad day, but happy. I love my job here. I love the community. This was not an easy decision,” he said.
“This is the best job I’ve ever had. This is more than a job. Webster’s Dictionary does not define appropriately the word ‘job’ when it comes to working here in Fairfield Glade.”
Opportunities to build a police force from the ground up are a rarity, but this will be his third time to have the honor and will move forward with the knowledge of how to build a solid team, like FGPD, for TCAT’s new police force.
“The staff and all the volunteers here [in Fairfield Glade] are just – gold. And you don’t find that every day,” he said. “I know that this place will be in good hands because the staff I have is an excellent group of men and women. We didn’t get as far as we did by me, we got as far as we did by the dedication of the staff.”
When his resignation announcement was released, Williams said he received hundreds of emails, texts and phone calls. That’s when he realized how many people in the community actually have his cellphone number.
He laughed, “But, it’s OK, because that’s who I was – call me if you need me and if we can help, we will – and that’s a culture we’ve built here.”
One thing, in particular, he will take with him to his new position is his professional policing philosophy, which he said has also evolved since working as FGPD chief.
He said, “Do the right thing and help when you can and remember you’re a servant of the people. That is the correct law enforcement philosophy.”
And, as before, he will instill this philosophy into his new team, and further his efforts toward effective law enforcement and community policing for those he means to protect.
“You serve and help when you can. It doesn’t matter what it is we can help you with, that’s why we’re here – is to help.”
Williams and FGPD are adamant about practicing both sides of their oaths to serve and protect. They have worked hard to protect by enforcing the law, but to also be of service through community policing, from keeping a watchful eye on homes while residents are away and welfare checks to picking up prescriptions during inclement weather events. It is Williams and FGPD’s community policing mission that has set them apart.
“That – is service,” he said. “You know, we’re servants. And I love being a servant.”
