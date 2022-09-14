The September membership meeting of the Fairfield Glade Fantastic Quilters will take place on Friday, Sept. 16, beginning at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church at 231 Westchester Dr.
This month’s program will be a presentation on Making Labels for Your Quilts.
Most quilters agree that a project is not considered finished until a label has been added, usually to the back of the quilt.
Quilt labels are an important way to officially document the quilt’s history for future generations, often conveying a story or message in the making of that quilt.
The label can also be a way to recognize and/or honor the recipient, making it an extra special gift for a friend or loved one.
Quilters are often referred to as fabric and fiber artists, and just like any other artist, quilters must sign their work.
Quilt labels can be as simple as just the signature of the person or the people who made the quilt.
However, oftentimes the label will include date completed, quilt-maker’s name, name of the quilt pattern, name of the recipient, the reason or occasion for making the quilt, care instructions, name of the quilter, and possibly a personal message.
There are numerous methods used in the making of the quilt label with the most common being to use scraps leftover from the quilt project itself.
Quilters often use muslin for the label and then will frame it using leftover fabric. Many will make their own labels by either handwriting the inscription or printing it directly onto fabric using their home computer.
Some quilters will hand embroider or even cross-stitch the label. And with today’s technology, many quilters use embroidery machines to design and stitch custom labels for their projects.
Guild member Heidi Olson will provide an informative program on Making Labels for Your Quilts. She will
show slides to highlight some of the customized labels she has created for her quilts using her home computer and printer.
Olson, who will be assisted by Guild member Pat Jennings, said she will often pull in a picture and then add wording to make a very personalized label for the quilt she has completed.
In her presentation, she will show and demonstrate a variety of special products that she has used in making labels for her quilts.
The membership meeting will also include the monthly business meeting and will conclude with the ever-popular fat quarters drawing and the monthly show and tell.
The Fantastic Quilt Guild is a group of 100 quilters who meet the third Friday of each month at the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church to further the art of quilting through education, sharing, community outreach, and social camaraderie.
They have been meeting since 2002. New members and visitors are always welcome.
