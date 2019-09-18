The regular membership meeting of the Fairfield Glade Fantastic Quilt Guild will be Friday, Sept. 20, beginning at 9 a.m. at the FG Methodist Church Fellowship Hall (231 Westchester Drive). There will be a short business meeting, followed by the program which will feature several guild members as they present “It Takes Two.” The guild meeting will also feature the ever popular Fat Quarters Drawing, Fantastic Quilters QOV updates, news from the Comfort Quilt makers, and the monthly show and tell.
The Fantastic Quilt Guild is a local group of 100 quilters who meet on the third Friday of the month at the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church to further the art of quilting through education, sharing, community outreach and social camaraderie. They have been meeting since 2002. New members and visitors are always welcome.
