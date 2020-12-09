Fall leaf pickup routes are now underway and will continue through Dec. 18. No leaves or sticks will be picked up after this date.
Residents are requested to bag all their leaves (weight limit of 40 pounds) and place in an area along the street side of the ditch.
Fairfield Glade Community Club recommends using biodegradable bags to minimize environmental impact. Also, small, bundled sticks up to 24 inches in length will be picked up.
Residents who have not had leaves picked up by Thursday afternoon, Dec. 17, is asked to call 931-707-2135.
As a reminder, the burning of leaves, brush etc. is banned at Fairfield Glade. Leaves shall not be disposed of in any of the lakes, on common property or vacant lots.
Those who prefer to haul off their leaves and brush are reminded of the leaf/brush compost area is at 311 Drew Howard Rd. This area is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
This area is for property owners’ use for leaves, brush (no greater than 3 inches in diameter), bushes, plants, and grass clippings only.
Property owners must present Fairfield Glade ID cards. Lawn service contractors must provide verifiable proof of work being done in Fairfield Glade.
If violators are observed, call the Fairfield Glade Police Department
at 931-484-3785 or the Community Services Department at 931-484-3780.
