Fairfield Glade Public Works will pick up fall leaves Nov. 9-Dec. 18.
Residents are asked to refrain from setting bags along the roadside before Nov. 9. No leaves or sticks will be picked up after Dec. 18.
Residents are requested to bag all their leaves (weight limit of 40 pounds) and bundle small sticks (up to 24 inches in length). Bags and bundled leaves should be placed in an area along the street side of the ditch.
The use of biodegradable bags is recommended to minimize the environmental impact.
As a reminder, burning of leaves,
etc. is banned at Fairfield Glade. Leaves shall not be disposed of in any of the lakes, on common property or vacant lots.
Those who prefer to haul off their leaves and brush are reminded the leaf/brush compost area at 311 Drew Howard Rd. is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The area is for property owners’ use for leaves, brush (no greater than 3 inches in diameter), bushes, plants, and grass clippings only.
Property owners must present Fairfield Glade ID cards. Lawn service contractors must provide verifiable proof of work being done in Fairfield Glade.
If violators are observed, contact the Fairfield Glade Police Department at 931-484-3785 or the Community Services Department at 931-484-3780.
