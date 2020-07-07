As the reopening of Tennessee continues, garage, yard and estate sales signs are starting to pop up within our community. As we all look forward to resuming this favorite, familiar activity, remember to protect yourself and others by following the standard health and safety guidelines of social distancing, wearing protective face coverings and sanitizing your hands often. If you are planning to host a sale, please remember the following rules as you plan your event:
First of all, no more than four sales can be held at a given address in any given calendar year, and no one sale can last longer than three consecutive days. (Any sale over these limitations would be considered a prohibited trade or business use of that particular property.) Frankly, that’s a pretty generous allowance. Very few of us could survive more than four three-day sales in a single year, and considering the impacts of a sale within a residential neighborhood, you probably wouldn’t want a neighbor to exceed those limits either.
The rules governing garage/yard/estate sale signage changed in 2018, with the intent of simplifying the process while controlling and limiting unnecessary “visual sign clutter.” One sign can be posted at the site of the sale. Additionally, each sale site may post a maximum of four directional signs. Directional signs cannot include balloons, pennants, streamers, etc., which often become detached and result in roadside/treetop litter. (Multi-family sales hosted at multiple property sites are allowed four directional signs per sale site. These individual sale site signs should include the property owner’s address and the date and time of sale.) Directional signs can only be posted one day before and on the actual day(s) of the sale. No commercial information or advertisements are allowed on any of the signs.
Signs cannot be attached to trees, wooden posts, or utility poles, and it goes without saying that signs placed on private property should have the permission of the property owner. There are, of course, penalties for violations and non-conforming signs can and will be confiscated. But, hopefully, knowledge and awareness of the rules will prevent abuses and no further discussion is needed.
So, avoid trouble, be a good neighbor, remove your signs after your sale and “sale” on!
As always, specific questions or concerns related to any property policy should be directed to the Property Standards office at 931-707-2149, or email at accpsc@fairfieldglade.cc.
Like all other property policies, the Garage/Yard/Estate Sale Policy is available on-line in the fairfieldglade.cc member section under the “My Property” tab.
