Tennessee’s highest honor for a tennis professional is coming home to Fairfield Glade this year, as Fairfield tennis pro Dylan Nelson was honored as the top under-30 tennis pro by the Tennessee chapter of the United States Professional Tennis Association for 2019.
Nelson’s award has more meaning to the Fairfield Glade community, as he is a native of the area and learned the game as a child at the very tennis courts he now instructs at. Nelson was only eight years old when he began playing.
“I started taking lessons out here when I was 14,” Nelson said. “I would run or bike up here and take lessons. It’s full circle, and normally that doesn’t happen.”
Nelson, the son of Gary and Kim Nelson, hopes the honor helps bring recognition to the facilities available in Fairfield Glade.
“Hopefully it’s a good chance to put us on the map and get Fairfield some recognition for the facility we have, because we’re really the only one between Knoxville and Nashville that’s this nice,” Nelson said. “We have four outdoor ‘har-tru’ courts, that are open spring through the beginning of winter. We also have four indoor, heated tennis courts as well as eight outdoor pickleball courts.”
Moving forward, Nelson and the Fairfield Glade Community Club want to grow tennis to both a broader and younger audience.
“We’re trying to get more kids out here,” Nelson said. “Our adult stuff is pretty solid, and we’ve got a lot of members. We’re trying to get as many younger kids playing as possible.”
Nelson also noted that anyone can use the facilities in Fairfield Glade, and an individual does not need to be a member to play or take a lesson.
The Fairfield Glade Racquet Center is located at 3711 Wilshire Heights Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
