On Friday, Oct. 11, the Fairfield Glade hikers will travel 62 miles to hike the 7.1-mile Rock Creek Loop in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. The hike's trailhead is at the Hattie Blevins Cemetery and from here drops down and follows Rock Creek, which is a significant tributary to the Big South Fork River.
They’ll follow along the Massey Branch for a beautiful streamside hike. Rock Creek flows over flat sandstone shelves and huge boulders into deep emerald pools. One segment of the trail includes a deep gorge lined with hemlocks and Beech and near where the trail intersects with Coffee Trail loom some of the largest timber in the area.
This hike is rated moderate, but includes some steep sections, steps and a bridge crossing, as well as being narrow in some areas. Sturdy hiking boots are essential and hiking poles can be very helpful. Bring plenty of water and snacks and lunch to eat on the trail.
Anyone interested in hiking is invited. Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk and participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved, level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes and natural obstructions. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so that you can keep up with the group.
The Fairfield Hikers meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop signs at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Carpools will be formed and information about the hike will be shared. Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8 a.m. Reimbursement for the drivers of the carpools is $5. The expected return time to Fairfield Glade is 4 p.m.
For more information, please contact Bob Obohoski at 931-456-4282. You may also check out the FG Hiking Group web site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.