Fairfield Glade welcomed finally getting to have its hot HOOTenanny at The Grove on Mirror Lake with country music recording artist and “The Voice” 17th season winner, Jake Hoot, who came to serenade the community for the Mirror Lake Blast concert on Monday, Aug. 16.
He was scheduled to appear for Fairfield Glade Community Club’s 50th anniversary bash last year, which was canceled due to the pandemic.
Hoot was rescheduled for the Mirror Lake Blast lineup this season, but inclement weather kept him from being able to keep the June 21 date and the concert was postponed to Aug. 16.
The soggy August was no exception and the impending rain and pop-up thunderstorms had concert-goers and organizers thinking it may not happen — again.
FGCC sent out an eblast Monday morning about the Mirror Lake Blast concert and said a decision would be made by noon.
FGCC took the chance, rain or shine, to go ahead with the concert, advising attendees to bring their umbrellas with their lawn chairs to The Grove, Fairfield’s new outdoor concert venue.
But, the ultimate decision lay with Hoot himself.
Hoot and his band had just returned from an appearance at Dak Jam Music and Arts Festival at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot over the weekend.
“I told them, ‘It’s only an hour and 45 minutes away,’” Hoot said. “‘We’re doing the show.’”
Hoot has a longstanding relationship with the Fairfield Glade community, having built one of his original fan bases here. He often performed locally at Spike’s Sports Grille and Stonehaus Winery.
“This is home, you know?” he said.
It’s so home that Hoot said the guitar he played on “The Voice” was the guitar he bought from an elderly Fairfield Glade gentlemen who could no longer play.
“He said, ‘If I sell you this, you have to promise to play it,’” he said, telling the story of the Guild Jumbo Bunny guitar. “And I said, ‘I promise I’ll play it.’ I sent them a picture later on of me using on ‘The Voice.’ I didn’t use it tonight, but it is backstage.”
He always carries it with him. He also carries the Martin that Kelly Clarkson gave him.
“Every once in a while I just switch them up,” he said.
Michelle Cannon’s twin grandsons, The Huffaker Brothers, were honored to be able to end the summer by opening the concert for Hoot. The attendees raved about the young, talented duo and their outstanding performance.
The crowd could be heard all around cheering as they especially enjoyed and sang along to covers of “Wagon Wheel” and “Chasing that Neon Rainbow.”
Apparently, The Huffaker Brothers and Hoot all got a kick out of the fact that they were all sporting Ariat brand boots at the concert.
A post on The Huffaker Brothers Facebook fan page noted “what a hoot” it was that Austin Huffaker and Hoot’s boots were identical.
As the rain held off, the heat held up and it was a full blown hot HOOTenanny by the time Hoot took The Grove’s stage.
Hoot moved the crowd to tears with his performance of “Tennessee Strong.” Also on his set list was his well known hit song “Better Off Without You,” his new single, “Night Left,” and some new material that he hasn’t yet recorded.
Having spent his childhood with his missionary parents and siblings in the Dominican Republic, he learned to speak Spanish and performed a cover of “La Bamba” that rocked at the Mirror Lake Blast and inspired attendees to stay on the dance floor.
An attendee made a request for “Hallelujah,” and although he didn’t know all the verses, he sang what he knew for her as the crowd held up their phone lights that swayed back and forth singing with him in the dark.
It was magical.
The Fairfield Glade Mirror Lake Blast concert series at The Grove is sponsored by Dave Kirk Automotive.
Go to “TheGroveAtTheGlade” on Facebook to keep up with The Grove events.
