Fairfield Glade Racquet Center 65+ combo women’s tennis team went to Murfreesboro, TN, for a United States Tennis Association tournament Nov. 6-7.
Participants were GerriAnne Mason, Marilyn Stubella, Diane Johnston, Terrie Funaro, Susie Mills, Captain Cynnie McCoy and Linda Frazier.
USTA is the governing body for tennis in America. Fairfield Glade is part of the Southern Region of USTA, and belongs to the Upper Cumberland “League” when competing.
To compete in a USTA event nationwide, players need to have a rating such as 3.0, 3.5, 4.0.
Fairfield Glade USTA members travel to compete in Knoxville, Franklin, Natchez Trace, Cookeville, Nashville and Murfreesboro, to name a few.
The Bucky Cantrell Clay Court Classic, held yearly in the springtime at Fairfield Glade Racquet Center, is a USTA event.
Dylan Nelson, assistant pro at Fairfield Glade Racquet Center, played an intricate role in preparing these ladies for this tournament.
Congratulations, ladies, for your fine playing efforts at this year’s USTA tournament!
