Battling against seven other teams in the United States Tennis Association, Southern Region championships in Mobile, AL, Fairfield Glade’s 55 and over 6.5 combo team won the title in early December.
In addition to the Upper Cumberland Tennessee team from Fairfield Glade, the three-day, partial-round-robin tournament included state championship 6.5 combo teams from Mississippi, Arkansas, South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and Alabama.
The road to the sectionals championship was difficult for our nine-member team, says Captain Marji Taylor.
“We only had a couple of weeks to practice between our state win in early November and the sectional tournament the first week in December,” she said.
Tournament play featured three lines of doubles on clay courts, with members consisting of one 3.5 and one 3.0 USTA-ranked player.
The small team played two matches per day, first beating Arkansas 3-0, followed by a 2-1 win against Louisiana.
The second day, the team took a 2-1 win against Alabama, followed by a 3-0
victory over Georgia, pushing Fairfield Glade to the semifinals.
On the last day of the tournament, Upper Cumberland played South Carolina in the morning, edging them out in two 10-point tie-breakers for a close 2-1 finish to land a spot in the finals.
In the afternoon, the Tennessee team was successful in defeating opponent North Carolina 2-1 for the championship title.
Fairfield Glade team members included Taylor, Karla Adamson, Jeannette Bliss, Lori Davis, Lilly Janecek, Pat McIntyre, Co-Captain Catherine Romaine Henderson, Pat Tingle and Terry Zensen.
The combo championship event featured 163 men’s and women’s teams from the USTA Southern Region.
There were 1,545 players from nine states competing in three age levels: 18 and Over (10 divisions), 40 and Over (seven divisions), and 55 and Over (six divisions).
The tournament was presented by USTA Southern in cooperation with local support from Mobile, AL, clubs and partners.
