With the retirement of Becky Waters effective Dec. 20, Fairfield Glade Community Club is pleased to announce that Amber Black has joined the Fairfield Glade Community Club on Dec. 9, as the new director of human resources.
Black has worked the last nine years with Nyrstar Mines in Tennessee and British Columbia. She brings strong experience in labor relations, employee relations, compliance, organizational training and development, safety, payroll, compensation and benefits.
Prior to Nyrstar, Black was with Aerotek as a business development coordinator and recruiter.
Black is a graduate of Maryville College with a bachelor’s degree in business and organizational development. A Tennessee native, she is excited to become involved in Fairfield Glade’s growth and continued development of the most important asset of FGCC, its team members.
Black can be reached at ablack@fairfieldglade.cc or by phone at 931-707-2125. Please join Fairfield Glade in welcoming her to the Fairfield Glade Community Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.