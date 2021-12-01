Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church joyfully invites the public to join them at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, to welcome the Christmas season and anticipate the birthday of the Lord.
On these days the church choir will present the contemporary cantata “Peace” by Joel Raney. Please join us for this annual event!
All are welcome!
To set the stage, composer Joel Raney wrote the following which precedes the Cantata itself:
Let there be peace on earth.
This has been the desire of humanity since the beginning of time. But peace isn’t merely the absence of war. Peace represents tolerance and understanding among nations, ethnic groups, religions, and even neighborhoods. While the world often seems overrun with conflict, it’s the Christmas season and God’s promise of peace on earth that keeps the people hopeful. Jesus came to offer the ultimate form of peace and to remind all that peace on earth begins in the hearts of individuals.
Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me!
