Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church will begin another 13-week Grief Share series on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The program offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, family member or friend.
The different phases of grief are presented by experts, via video, followed by a class discussion. The pitfalls of grief are also explored.
People have described being involved in a self-help group of like-members as letting them know they aren’t alone. It’s sometimes said that the bereaved honors their loved one by their grief, but actually it’s living one’s best life that honors them.
Those in need are welcome to begin attending the group at any point during the series. Each session is self-contained, so it is unnecessary to attend in sequence.
Call Sharon Mellard at 931-510-2602 or the church office at 931-484-3473 for more information.
Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church is at 231 Westchester Dr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.