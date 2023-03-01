Fairfield Glade Community Club enters 2023 in a strong financial position.
Balance Sheet Review
In Sewer, we have $4,697,068 total cash compared to $4,272,198 at the end of January 2022, which is a positive variation of $424,870.
For the Property Owners Association and Amenities, we have $3,245,663 of capital cash plus $7,187,417 of operating cash for a total of $10,433,080 POA and Amenities cash compared to $8,940,062 at the end of January of 2022 which is a positive variation of $1,493,018.
Cash Flow Review
Sewer ended January with a positive cash flow of $415, a negative variance of $48,853 compared to budget.
Revenue for January was negative $11,478, driven by fewer taps fees than budgeted.
Expenses were negative $37,375, driven by higher repair and maintenance plus material and supplies expenditures.
Property Owners Association ended January with a positive cash flow of $131,220, $59,773 better than budget, driven by Administration realizing a positive variance to the budget of $45,881 primarily due to recognizing outdated gift cards not redeemed.
Community Maintenance was also positive at $29,759 due to fewer salt purchases and reduced contractor costs.
Amenities ended January with a negative cash flow of $458,898, $33,173 better than budget. Food and Beverage had a good January with revenues $33,827 over budget and net operating income for all Food and Beverage positive $19,221 to budget.
In addition, The Center and Recreation was favorable to the budget at $24,086, driven by increased facility rental at The Center and utilities favorable to the budget.
Overall POA and Amenities ended January with a negative cash flow of $324,678, $92,946 better than budget.
As always, adjustments are made in January as we end one year and enter the next. These variances will smooth out as we progress through the first quarter.
Send any questions or comments to brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com.
