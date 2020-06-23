Fairfield Glade Resident Services (FGRS), in conjunction with Tennessee Marketing, will be offering the final distribution of the 2020 Fairfield Glade phone directory June 27 from 10 a.m. until noon.
The books will be available at the FGRS office at 4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 102.
There is a limited number of books remaining, and it will be on a first-come first-served basis.
Distribution will be done outside, in front of the office. Social distancing will be required, and masks are certainly in order. Only one copy per household will be handed out.
Due to the limited amount remaining, you may only pick up your own phonebook and not any for neighbors or friends. When the supply is exhausted, no more will be printed or made available this year. The next edition will not be available till 2021.
