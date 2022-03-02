On Feb. 21, the club held a groundbreaking ceremony for the handgun expansion project. When completed, they will have eight handgun bays and a bay with 45 steel targets on another range with a covered pavilion.
This year marks the 35th anniversary year of the very successful Fairfield Glade Sportsman Club that both members and nonmembers enjoy.
Their goal has always been to have a friendly, safe, reasonably priced Club for everyone to use and enjoy. They have met that goal.
Their facility is designed to meet all the shooting needs of their members.
For their shotgun members, they offer two skeet fields, six trap fields, three wobble fields, and a five-stand facility.
For those dedicated to rifle practice, they have a 500-yard rifle range with a covered shoot pavilion and adjacent parking and facilities. They recently added new target frames and a variety of steel targets at all ranges. This range sees constant use daily.
FGSC handgun shooters enjoy four pistol bays with a covered shooting pavilion, plus on-site sanitation. The steel handgun range has over 45 targets at varying distances for the shooter to enjoy without the need to reset.
Their modern clubhouse is where members enjoy meeting each other to swap stories of their shooting triumphs.
They also have a private building for classes merely steps from the pistol ranges. Their club-owned training school is state-certified, and their instructors also give National Rifle Association training, along with extended handgun carry classes.
By the FGSC constitution, the club has four member meetings per year, along with regular emails to members about events, news, needs and updates. Almost all activities of their club are conducted via their website, which provides a means for members to pay membership and other fees. A member’s annual fee is $100, which includes the primary member, their spouse or significant other, and their children under the age of 18. Members have the use of all their ranges and fields, at no additional cost, seven days per week from 8 a.m. to dusk. Members also enjoy a discount when shooting clays at $4.25 per round. Non-members are welcome to use their shotgun fields, as well. Their clays cost $6.50 per round. To show respect for first responders, they offer a 50% discount on full memberships. This applies to active police, firemen and EMTs.
They have many events and programs that members and nonmembers enjoy. You can find them on their club calendar at ffgsc.com.
The purpose of FGSC is to serve its members, its community and its visitors.
They also offer their facility free of charge for police officers to conduct their qualifications. Several churches use the facility to train their security staff at no charge. The club wants to support the community.
Fairfield Glade Sportsman Club also started Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports 18 years ago. When they complete this expansion the Cumberland County Youth Shooting Sports will be able to have their regional matches there. They will also be able to have certified steel challenge matches.
Their next expansion projects include the archery range using the five acres adjacent to the existing range. They also plan on widening their existing rifle range, which will include more covered shooting with benches.
They are also considering building a sporting clay field.
Their entire club runs on volunteers. The money they receive from memberships helps pay for this work and the upkeep of all their ranges. They have never received any grants in the past, but this year they are applying for help for this expansion.
They invite anyone who has an interest in becoming a member to join. Check out their website or stop by the clubhouse at 650 Shorty Barnes Rd. The clubhouse is open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
