EAG-LED Global Manufacturing Co., in association with Tennessee Valley Authority and Volunteer Energy Cooperative, recognizes David and Tish Offutt for Village Green Mall’s interior LED upgrade.
Atlas Real Estate; Fairfield Audiology Hearing Center; Fairfield Beauty Shoppe; and Slate, Disharoon, Parrish and Associates Retirement Planning in the Fairfield Glade center participated in environmentally-efficient lighting and illumination innovations, for substantial energy savings, by converting their old, pre-existing florescent lighting to energy-saving green LED technologies.
The Fairfield Glade Village Green Mall owners and merchants welcome the public to visit the newly lighted shopping center for an enhanced visit both indoors and outdoors.
Many of Village Green Mall’s lighting systems include versatility. That includes but is not limited to dimming capabilities, along with Dusk To Dawn sensors, providing even more energy savings, as well as safety and security measures to merchants and patrons.
EAG-LED thanks the mall and its merchants for going green in Tennessee, helping to improve to environment by removing harmful glass, toxic chemicals and greenhouse gas on the Cumberland Plateau for future generations.
Email kisom@eag-led.com for more about EAG-LED Global Manufacturing Co.
