The year 2020 will be big for Fairfield Glade as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of our founding. The Fairfield Glade 50th Anniversary logo made its debut at the Labor Day Mirror Lake Blast concert on Sept. 2 The 50th Anniversary Committee introduced the special anniversary logo which will be used in many promotional materials to celebrate this momentous occasion in 2020. Bob Diller, chairman of the 50th Anniversary; Phil Birdsall, board member liaison; members of the 50th Anniversary Committee; and Bob Weber, general manager, were on hand to celebrate the unveiling.
The 50th Anniversary Committee is busy planning for this momentous occasion with special events throughout the year concluding with a Formal Dinner Dance Gala in October 2020.
We know many of you probably remember visiting Fairfield Glade in the 1970s. We’re betting you have some wonderful stories and/or photos to share. The 50th Anniversary Committee has set up a special email address to collect copies of these photographs, remembrances and any other historical information you’d like to be included. Special thanks to Diane Donald, a member of the committee, who has offered to organize this material and use it to compose articles about life in Fairfield Glade 50 years ago. These articles will then appear throughout the year in the local media.
If you’d like to participate, please send us copies of your stories, photos and any other details you’d like to share from the ’70s. Our dedicated email address is ffg50th@gmail.com.
We’d also like to speak with some of our earlier residents, so if you have any friends or relatives you’d like us to reach out to, please send us their names and contact information as well.
