The Fairfield Glade Rotary Foundation is conducting a 50/50 raffle, a state-sanctioned event, to benefit Cumberland County students intending to pursue college or career and technical education.
The foundation has provided more than $60,000 in scholarships during the past six years.
A total of 500 tickets will be sold at $20 each. First prize will be $2,500 or 25% of gross sales; second prize will be $1,500 or 15% of gross sales; and third prize will be 10% of gross sales.
The drawing will be at 12:45 p.m. May 2, during the Rotary Club’s regularly scheduled meeting at Fairfield Glade Library.
The winner need not be present to win.
Contact Don Elliott at dhelliott3@comcast.net for information or to purchase tickets.
