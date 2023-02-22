Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&