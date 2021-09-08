The Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade will host Conrad Welch on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at noon, at The Center, 128 Stonehenge Rd.
Welch will give the club an update on the state of recycling in Cumberland County; what has changed, what is the same and what we can do for a positive change in the future.
The public is invited to attend and meet the club’s membership. Members look forward to meeting those planning to attend.
Call Rand McFarlin, president, at 615-943-2071 for more information. Check out the club on Facebook.
The Rotary motto is “Service above Self.”
