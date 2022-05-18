Members of Fairfield Glade’s Monsignor Philip F. Thoni Council 16088 Knights of Columbus are the recipients of two prestigious individual awards presented during the Tennessee Knights of Columbus State Convention.
Vincent and Sandra D’Alessandro were named Family of the Year based on activities during the fraternal year.
The purpose of the Family of Year award is to promote and support the development of strong and vibrant families.
The recipient is selected by a committee whose target is a family that models Christian family values and visibly lives them every day.
The D’Alessandros are extensively involved in activities at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Parish with leadership roles in music and liturgy planning, church environment committee, and the parish safety team.
Both are active supporters of Knights of Columbus activities for Hilltoppers Inc., and Sandra is an active members of the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club and Hospice of Cumberland County.
Larry Opatik was selected to receive the Knight of the Year, given to promote the example of faithful men.
Opatik is highly involved in Knights of Columbus activities that support Hilltoppers Inc. He has set up and coordinated spring and fall Hilltoppers benefit concerts for several years.
The Mount LeConte Jug Band and Jeff Allen and AC Drive perform in these concerts at no charge, allowing Hilltoppers the ultimate gain from concert revenues.
Additionally, Opatik has established the Hilltop Cluckers, a group of Hilltoppers members who perform a few songs before each of the main acts in the concerts. He plays guitar and practices with the Cluckers for many weeks leading up to each concert.
His presence in each of these sessions is looked forward to all at Hilltoppers.
Besides his work with the Hilltoppers, Opatik was instrumental in setting up a golf club donation and repair program to help the youth of Cumberland County.
During the year, this group collected and distributed more than 200 sets of golf clubs to area schools.
Clubs that were too aged or in disrepair were cut to an appropriate length for the intended players and fitted with new grips.
Besides the clubs, this project included the donation of other golf items, including about 5,000 golf balls.
Opatik is also a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church par-
ish.
The Tennessee Knights of State Convention provides a forum for the local leaders of the state’s 105 councils to share ideas and learn of new programs and information within the Knights of Columbus organization. Local leaders represent 12,400 member Knights in Tennessee.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men’s fraternal organization established in 1882 and is based on the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
The Monsignor Philip F. Thoni Council and St. Francis of Assisi parish are proud to have Vince and Sandy D’Alessandro, and Larry Opatik among their members.
Their service to others in charity and love is a reminder of a quote attributed to St. Francis of Assisi: “Preach the Gospel at all times. When necessary, use words.”
These individuals preach the Gospel of Christ through their actions, and further strengthen faith by their presence in the lives of others.
