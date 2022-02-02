Fairfield Glade residents attended an informational forum at The Center on Jan. 25, in which they had the opportunity to hear from, meet with and ask questions of Cumberland County Commissioners who represent Districts 4, 6 and 9, each of whom now have Fairfield Glade constituents following the approval of the final redistricting plan for Cumberland County in December.
“By law, TCA requires a redistricting every 10 years following a U.S. Census,” Election Administrator Jill Davis said.
Representing District 4 was Charles Seiber, District 6 Wendell Wilson and Joe Sherrill, and District 9 Colleen Mall and John Patterson.
District 4 Commissioner David Gibson was unable to attend.
“Redistricting is important,” said District 6 Commissioner Wendell Wilson, who showed the results of the population deviation per district based on the 2020 census results.
“You grew,” Wilson continued, “by 1,500-plus.”
That growth created a deviation of 23%. He said the state allows 10% or less in deviation, but prefer 5% or less in population deviations.
“It’s about representation… the most important part is one person, one vote,” he said.
The purpose in redistricting is to divide each district into equal populations. Cumberland County’s total population is 61,145.
Dividing the total population by nine districts left the Commission with 6,794 as the number of people to strive for in each district.
The commission considered several redistricting ideas, one to go to eight districts, another to go to 10.
But, the end result was to continue with the existing nine-district plan, with two commissioners representing each district.
Wilson said Cumberland County had eight districts at one time, but the county grew and, as a result, a ninth district was created.
“We needed better representation,” he said, “and representation is what it’s all about.”
Wilson made mention of the discussion of the nine original districts remaining with two commissioners representing Districts 1-8 and granting a third commissioner to District 9 to represent Fairfield Glade’s growth.
While he said it was a good idea, a ruling from the state attorney general suggested it was not equitable.
“It was recommended by the Attorney General that the commissioners needed to be equal in number to keep the number of board of education members equal,” Wilson said.
Two commissioners represent each district to one member of each district on the board of education.
With the new plan, each district now has about 6,700 residents with an overall deviation of just 2% for the entire county: District 1 with 6,728, District 2 with 6,698, District 3 with 6,813, District 4 with 6,790, District 5 with 6,805, District 6 with 6,842, District 7 with 6,828, District 8 6,882 and District 9 with 6,759.
Mall said, “What that does for us, and I firmly believe, is that it gives us better representation for Fairfield Glade.”
Mall continued to say that the redistricting plan increases the number of commissioners who represent their Fairfield Glade constituents at the county level.
“So, I think this is a win-win situation for us,” she said.
New voter registration cards will be sent out soon to notify voters of their new districts and voting precincts.
