The Fairfield Glade Fire Department is recruiting a candidate to fill a vacant position on the fire department board of directors team.
Candidates must be a full-time community residents with the commitment and time to serve in this important role.
The fire department is looking for a team member who has a working knowledge and experience in local government or related private industry administration; experience working on a board of directors for nonprofit public benefit organizations; and/or a strong financial background.
Those interested should submit a letter of interest with and their résumé to the Fairfield Glade Fire Department, attention Robert Terraforte Jr., Board President, P.O. Box 1547, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558, or email to fgfdbod@gmail.com by the Oct. 1 deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.