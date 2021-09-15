fire1.jpg

The Fairfield Glade Fire Department is recruiting a candidate to fill a vacant position on the fire department board of directors team. 

Candidates must be a full-time community residents with the commitment and time to serve in this important role. 

The fire department is looking for a team member who has a working knowledge and experience in local government or related private industry administration; experience working on a board of directors for nonprofit public benefit organizations; and/or a strong financial background.

Those interested should submit a letter of interest with and their résumé to the Fairfield Glade Fire Department, attention Robert Terraforte Jr., Board President, P.O. Box 1547, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558, or email to fgfdbod@gmail.com by the Oct. 1 deadline.

