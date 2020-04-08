It appears that spring is here. Wouldn’t it be great to get out and see our friends, visit any of the amenities here in the Glade, or even go to our favorite restaurant for dinner?
Ah, those were the days.
Let us all hope that those days will return sooner than later, but we are not through them yet.
We at Fairfield Glade Resident Services hope you are well and safe. Safety from exposure to the coronavirus should be your main concern.
If you listen to all the guidelines recommended by our local, state and federal governments, we can hope that we all get through this together and have great stories to tell our great-great-grandkids about what occurred in 2020. Why not start a diary describing this event and hand it down to the younger generation?
FGRS is also been affected in ways we are not happy with. Though our neighbors are our No. 1 concern, we must also be very concerned for our volunteers. Therefore, as you probably know, some changes have had to be made.
First and foremost, the FGRS Office is temporarily closed to the public. We apologize for this. However, guidelines tell us we must. If you happen to stop by the office, you may see people inside, but the door will be locked. Please don’t knock, as no one will answer the door. These workers are taking every precaution to avoid social contact but must be in the office in order to maintain the operation of some of our most vital programs.
This also means that phonebook distribution is on hold. When this viral event passes, we will notify the public of our plans. Sorry for this inconvenience.
FGRS is happy that we are still able to provide our Home Delivered Meals program. It now has the maximum number of clients, so we are sorry that we can’t enroll any more people at this time.
Have you heard about Prescription Delivery by FGRS? Working with as many pharmacies we can, FGRS will deliver your prescriptions to you free of charge. Just call your pharmacist and ask that FGRS be allowed to help you. Not all pharmacies are on board with this yet, but the list continues to grow. Don’t call FGRS but do call your pharmacist.
Way to Go Transportation! is running, but the number of rides has greatly decreased. I think we can all guess why. It’s still available to our clients and every precaution is being made to protect the rider and the driver.
Caring Connections is available, but only by phone. Our consultants are ready to do what they can but are not permitted to visit your home at present. Please call 616-481-8454 for Caring Connections assistance.
All other programs are on hold. Our volunteers are itchy to get back to work, and we expect a lot of requests when things get better.
For more information about the programs remaining open, please call the office at 931-456-7272.
Keep an eye out for the newspapers, or visit our website, www.fgrservices.org, or Facebook for updates as indicated.
FGRS is here to serve the people of Fairfield Glade and will do whatever is allowed in the pursuit of Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
Please stay safe, and all things will pass.
Fairfield Glade Resident Services
931-200-4580
4929 Peavine Road, Suite 102
931-456-7272
